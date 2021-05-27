Technology Sector Update for 05/27/2021: CSIQ, PLAN, DXC, VSAT

Technology stocks were mixed ahead of Thursday's closing bell, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) falling 0.4% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gained 0.5%.

In company news, Canadian Solar (CSIQ) shares slid more than 3% after the solar-energy components company disclosed plans to sell up to $150 million of its stock from time to time through an at-the-market equity offering program.

Anaplan (PLAN) tumbled 13% after reporting a non-GAAP Q1 net loss of $0.10 per share, unchanged from a year earlier and missing the average analyst estimate in a Capital IQ poll for an adjusted loss of $0.09 per share for the three months ended April 30. The data management company also said Chief Financial Officer David Morton Jr. will step down later this year after it hires a successor.

To the upside, DXC Technology (DXC) rose more than 4% after JPMorgan increased its price target for the enterprise software stock by $7 to $35 while reiterating its neutral rating.

Viasat (VSAT) was 7% higher after the satellite communications provider successfully demonstrated a cloud-based ship-to-shore communications system for the US Navy and US Marine Corps at an industry event last month.

