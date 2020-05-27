Technology Sector Update for 05/27/2020: PHUN,SFET,MU,NTES

Technology stocks pared of their prior declines, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF late Wednesday falling just 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was climbing 0.7% to reverse an earlier slide.

In company news, Phunware (PHUN) rose over 12% after the mobile cloud platform Wednesday announced a new strategic relationship with American Made Media Consultants to develop and run mobile applications for Trump-Pence 2020 re-election campaign. The first applications already have launched, the company said, adding they are expected to engage with supporters, constituents and potential voters using either run on iOS and Android devices.

Safe-T (SFET) was ahead 18% after the Israeli cyber-security company earlier Wednesday reported a 155% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue, rising to $1.09 million compared with $427,000 in revenue during the year-ago quarter. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

Micron Technology (MU) climbed 7.4% on Wednesday, reversing an early 4% decline, after the US chipmaker raised its revenue and non-GAAP earnings outlook for the current quarter ending May 28 above analyst estimates. The company is now projecting adjusted Q3 net in a range of $0.75 to $0.80 per share on between $5.2 billion to $5.4 billion in revenue, topping the Capital IQ consensus looking for a $0.56 per share non-GAAP profit on $4.95 billion in revenue.

NetEase (NTES) slid 2.5% ahead of market regulators Thursday reviewing its plans to raise between $2 billion to $3 billion through a secondary listing of its stock on the Hong Kong Exchanges. The upcoming HKEX stock sale by the Chinese internet content company is slated to begin June 11, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

