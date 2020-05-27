Technology Sector Update for 05/27/2020: NTES,SFET,PAGS

Technology stocks were falling in Wednesday trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF declining 0.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was slipping less than 1%.

In company news, NetEase (NTES) slid 2.7% on Wednesday following reports market regulators are expected Thursday to review the company's plans to raise between $2 billion to $3 billion through a secondary listing of its stock on the Hong Kong stock exchanges. The upcoming HKEX stock sale by the Chinese internet content company is scheduled to begin June 11, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Safe-T (SFET) was ahead more than 13% after the Israeli cyber-security company earlier Wednesday reported a 155% year-over-year increase in Q1 revenue, rising to $1.09 million compared with $427,000 in revenue during the year-ago quarter. Analyst estimates were not available for comparison.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) rose 8.2% after KeyBanc Wednesday increased its price for the Brazilian financial software firm by $12 to $32 a share and also reiterated its overweight rating for the company's stock.

