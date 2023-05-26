Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2023: NEWR, TPG, MSFT, MRVL, RNG, EGHT, ATVI

Tech stocks were sharply higher late Friday, adding to sector gains from the previous session, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.9% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index up 6.4%.

In company news, TPG (TPG) and private equity firm Francisco Partners ended talks to buy New Relic (NEWR) after they couldn't meet Relic's valuation demand or secure debt financing, Reuters reported. New Relic shares were down 7%.

Microsoft (MSFT) said the finding of the UK's Competition and Markets Authority that its acquisition of Activision (ATVI) would lead to a substantial lessening of competition in the UK's cloud gaming market was wrong, Reuters reported, citing a summary of its arguments published Friday. Microsoft was up 2.1%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares jumped 32% after the company posted fiscal Q1 results that beat market expectations.

RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT) shares surged 18% and 13%, respectively, after Sylebra Capital reported an 8.68% stake in RingCentral and a 12.37% stake in 8x8.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.