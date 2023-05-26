News & Insights

Technology
MRVL

Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2023: MRVL, WDAY, WMT, MAX, XLK, SOXX

May 26, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.3% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently advancing by more than 1%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) was rallying by more than 17% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per diluted share, down from $0.52 a year earlier but still beating the $0.29 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Workday (WDAY) was gaining nearly 10% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per diluted share, up from $0.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.12.

White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) said it commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to 5 million shares of class A common stock of MediaAlpha (MAX) at $10 apiece. MediaAlpha was up 27%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MRVL
WDAY
WMT
MAX
XLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.