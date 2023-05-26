Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2023: MRVL, WDAY, WMT, MAX, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Friday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) gaining 0.3% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently advancing by more than 1%.

Marvell Technology (MRVL) was rallying by more than 17% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.31 per diluted share, down from $0.52 a year earlier but still beating the $0.29 estimate from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Workday (WDAY) was gaining nearly 10% after it reported fiscal Q1 adjusted earnings of $1.31 per diluted share, up from $0.83 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $1.12.

White Mountains Insurance Group (WTM) said it commenced a cash tender offer to purchase up to 5 million shares of class A common stock of MediaAlpha (MAX) at $10 apiece. MediaAlpha was up 27%.

