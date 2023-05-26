Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2023: MRVL, RNG, EGHT, PAGS

Tech stocks were sharply higher Friday afternoon, adding to sector gains in the previous day, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 5.4%.

In company news, Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares jumped past 29% after it posted fiscal Q1 results that beat market expectations.

RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT) shares surged past 16% and 14%, respectively, after Sylebra Capital reported an 8.68% stake in RingCentral and 12.37% stake in 8x8.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) shares slumped over 15% after it posted Q1 revenue that came in below consensus estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.