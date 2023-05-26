News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2023: MRVL, RNG, EGHT, PAGS

May 26, 2023 — 02:02 pm EDT

Tech stocks were sharply higher Friday afternoon, adding to sector gains in the previous day, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 2.6% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index advancing 5.4%.

In company news, Marvell Technology (MRVL) shares jumped past 29% after it posted fiscal Q1 results that beat market expectations.

RingCentral (RNG) and 8x8 (EGHT) shares surged past 16% and 14%, respectively, after Sylebra Capital reported an 8.68% stake in RingCentral and 12.37% stake in 8x8.

PagSeguro Digital (PAGS) shares slumped over 15% after it posted Q1 revenue that came in below consensus estimates.

