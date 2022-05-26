Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2022: IQ, BIDU, TWTR, TSLA, XLK, SOXX

Technology
Technology stocks were mixed pre-bell Thursday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.09%, and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was slipping by 0.32% recently.

iQIYI (IQ) was gaining more than 11% after it posted Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 0.20 renminbi ($0.03) per diluted American depositary share, compared with an adjusted loss of 1.30 renminbi per ADS a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Capital IQ projected a normalized loss of 0.40 renminbi.

Baidu (BIDU) reported Q1 non-GAAP earnings of 11.22 renminbi ($1.77) per diluted American depositary share, down from 12.38 renminbi per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected normalized earnings of 5.58 renminbi. Baidu was over 5% higher recently.

Twitter (TWTR) was up more than 4% after Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk committed to provide an additional $6.25 billion in equity financing toward his bid to acquire the microblogging service.

