Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2022: FSLY,SPLK,NTNX

Technology stocks were advancing on Thursday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 3.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Fastly (FSLY) climbed almost 14% after the cloud platform firm Thursday disclosed plans to buy back around $235 million of its 0% convertible senior notes due 2026, paying $176.2 million in cash for the securities, or about 25% under their face value. Following the May 31 repurchase, the company will have about $713.8 million of notes still outstanding.

Splunk (SPLK) rose 8.5% after the data-analytics company reported a smaller-than-expected adjusted Q1 net loss and revenue topping analyst estimates and also raising its FY23 revenue outlook by $50 million over its prior forecast, now projecting between $3.30 billion to $3.35 billion for the 12 months ending next January.

Nutanix (NTNX) was sinking 22% this afternoon, earlier dropping 37% to a record low of $13.51 a share, after the multi-cloud computing company projected revenue for its current Q4 trailing analyst estimates. It sees revenue for the three months ending July 30 in a range of $340 million to $360 million compared with the Capital IQ consensus expecting $440.3 million.

