Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2021: ZS, SOL, DV, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing in Wednesday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.34% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was up 0.25% recently.

Zscaler (ZS) was rallying past 12% after it reported late Tuesday adjusted EPS of $0.15 in Q3, rising from $0.07 a year earlier and outpacing analyst estimates of $0.07 in a Capital IQ survey.

Renesola (SOL) was advancing by more than 4% as it reported Q1 adjusted net income of $0.05 per American Depository Share, compared with an adjusted loss of $0.04 per ADS in the prior-year period.

DoubleVerify (DV) late Tuesday posted Q1 earnings of $0.04 per diluted share, up from $0.02 per share a year ago. The result beat the $0.03 consensus EPS estimate of analysts polled by Capital IQ. DoubleVerify was more than 3% lower recently.

