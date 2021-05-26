Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2021: GOTU,ZS,SPCE

Technology stocks were little changed, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday down 0.14% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.26% this afternoon.

In company news, GSX Techedu (GOTU) dropped 7.6% after the educational technology company reported a wider-than-expected non-GAAP Q1 net loss of 5.20 renminbi per American depositary share and projected Q2 revenue also trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the June quarter by a wide margin.

Zscaler (ZS) rose 11.5% after late Tuesday raising its FY21 earnings and revenue forecasts above Wall Street estimates following better-than-expected results for its Q3 ended April 30. The cloud security company also announced its acquisition of deception defense company Smokescreen Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) continues to be whip-sawed following the successful launch and return of its VSS Unity spacecraft last weekend, erasing most of Tuesday's slide with a 5.9% gain on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity began coverage of the company with a buy stock rating and $35 price target.

