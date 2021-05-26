Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2021: FIVN,GOTU,ZS,SPCE

Technology stocks were edging lower in late trade, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Wednesday slipping 0.1% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was 0.1% higher this afternoon.

In company news, Five9 (FIVN) climbed 1% after the cloud software company said it has become the exclusive contact center as a service partner for privately held business communications company Mitel.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) continues to be whip-sawed following the successful launch and return of its VSS Unity spacecraft last weekend, erasing most of Tuesday's slide with a 6% gain on Wednesday after Canaccord Genuity began coverage of the company with a buy stock rating and $35 price target.

Zscaler (ZS) rose almost 13% after late Tuesday raising its FY21 earnings and revenue forecasts above Wall Street estimates following better-than-expected results for its Q3 ended April 30. The cloud security company also announced its acquisition of deception defense company Smokescreen Technologies for an undisclosed amount.

Among decliners, GSX Techedu (GOTU) dropped 8% after the educational technology company reported a wider-than-expected non-GAAP Q1 net loss of 5.20 renminbi per American depositary share and projected Q2 revenue also trailing the Capital IQ consensus for the June quarter by a wide margin.

