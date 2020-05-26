Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2020: VIOT,LDOS,DOYU,TWLO

Technology stocks gave back a portion of their modest gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing just 0.2% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index still was rising 1.6%.

In company news, Viomi Technology (VIOT) climbed nearly 3% on Tuesday after the consumer electronics company reported a 13.2% increase in revenue for its Q1 ended March 31, rising to RMB765.5 million and beating the single-analyst estimate expecting RMB1.5 billion in revenue.

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) raced more than 19% higher after the Chinese live streaming company reported non-GAAP Q1 net income of RMB0.95 ($0.13) per American depositary share, beating the Capital IQ consensus by RMB0.60 per ADS. Revenue increased year-over-year to RMB2.28 billion from RMB1.49 billion, also topping the RMB2.12 Street view.

Leidos Holdings (LDOS) advanced 1.2% after Tuesday saying it received a follow-on contract worth up to $850 million to provide managed IT services for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in Washington, DC, and Clinton, Miss. The task order consists of one 10-month and two one-year base periods and up to six one-year option periods.

Twilio (TWLO) fell 5.8% on Tuesday. Needham & Co earlier raised its price target for the cloud networking company by $55 to $225 a share and reiterated its buy rating for the company's stock.

