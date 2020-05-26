Technology Sector Update for 05/26/2020: PLAN, DOYU, BNFT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were climbing premarket Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) up more than 1% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) over 2% higher in recent trading.

Anaplan (PLAN) was declining nearly 5% even after reporting a fiscal Q1 adjusted loss of $0.10 per share, narrower than the $0.16 loss per share reported a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had projected $0.14 loss per share.

DouYu International Holdings (DOYU) was up more than 11% as the Chinese live streaming platform reported Q1 adjusted earnings of RMB0.95 ($0.13) per American depositary share compared with nil earnings a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had an average earnings estimate of RMB0.60 per ADS.

Benefitfocus (BNFT) was gaining more than 6% in value after the benefits management software provider reported an $80 million investment from capital investment company BuildGroup LLC.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.