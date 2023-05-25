Technology Sector Update for 05/25/2023: NVDA, NTNX, SPLK, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up more than 2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently climbing past 4%.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was gaining over 29% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.09, down from $1.36 a year earlier but still beating the $0.92 forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Nutanix (NTNX) was advancing by more than 14% after it reported a fiscal Q3 loss of $0.35 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.23.

Splunk (SPLK) was up more than 8% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.18 per share, compared with a loss of $0.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.