News & Insights

Technology
NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 05/25/2023: NVDA, NTNX, SPLK, XLK, SOXX

May 25, 2023 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were rallying pre-bell Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up more than 2% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) recently climbing past 4%.

NVIDIA (NVDA) was gaining over 29% in value after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.09, down from $1.36 a year earlier but still beating the $0.92 forecast from analysts surveyed by Capital IQ.

Nutanix (NTNX) was advancing by more than 14% after it reported a fiscal Q3 loss of $0.35 per diluted share, narrower than a loss of $0.50 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.23.

Splunk (SPLK) was up more than 8% after it reported fiscal Q1 non-GAAP diluted earnings of $0.18 per share, compared with a loss of $0.32 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of $0.12.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
NTNX
SPLK
XLK
SOXX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.