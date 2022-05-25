Technology Sector Update for 05/25/2022: PLAB, ZH, VNET, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were generally declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.59% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.78%.

Photronics (PLAB) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 net earnings of $0.49 per diluted share, up from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.35.

Zhihu (ZH) was climbing past 8% after it posted a Q1 loss of 1.02 Chinese renminbi ($0.16) per American depositary share, as compared with a loss of 3.46 renminbi a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of 0.82 renminbi.

VNET Group (VNET) was up more than 4% after it reported a Q1 profit of 0.18 renminbi ($0.03) per American depositary share, reversing a per-ADS loss of 0.60 renminbi a year earlier. Six ordinary shares equal one ADS. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the company to break even on a GAAP basis.

