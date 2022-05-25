Technology
PLAB

Technology Sector Update for 05/25/2022: PLAB, ZH, VNET, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were generally declining pre-bell Wednesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was down 0.59% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently slipping by 0.78%.

Photronics (PLAB) was gaining over 8% in value after it reported fiscal Q2 net earnings of $0.49 per diluted share, up from $0.17 a year earlier. Analysts polled by Capital IQ expected $0.35.

Zhihu (ZH) was climbing past 8% after it posted a Q1 loss of 1.02 Chinese renminbi ($0.16) per American depositary share, as compared with a loss of 3.46 renminbi a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ estimated a loss of 0.82 renminbi.

VNET Group (VNET) was up more than 4% after it reported a Q1 profit of 0.18 renminbi ($0.03) per American depositary share, reversing a per-ADS loss of 0.60 renminbi a year earlier. Six ordinary shares equal one ADS. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected the company to break even on a GAAP basis.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLAB ZH VNET XLK SOXX

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular