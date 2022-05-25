Technology Sector Update for 05/25/2022: INTU,MAXR,DY,TDCX

Technology stocks took off during afternoon trading, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) Wednesday climbing 1.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index gaining 1.9% this afternoon.

In company news, Intuit (INTU) added 8.2%, helping pace Wednesday gains for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indices after the business software firm reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q3 ended April 30 exceeding Wall Street expectations and also raised its FY22 profit and sales forecasts. Excluding one-time items, it earned $7.65 per share as its Q3 revenue grew 35% over year-ago levels to $5.63 billion, topping the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share and $120 million, respectively.

Maxar Technologies (MAXR) jumped 18% on Wednesday after the geospatial data company said it received a new, 10-year contract valued at up to $3.24 billion to provide high-resolution commercial satellite imagery to the US National Reconnaissance Office for use throughout the US defense and intelligence community.

Dycom Industries (DY) gained over 17% after it reported Q1 net income of $0.65 per share, improving on a $0.03 per share profit during the same quarter last year and crushing the two-analyst mean expecting the networking infrastructure company to earn $0.16 per share during the three months ended April 30. Contract revenue increased 20.5% year-over-year to $876.3 million, also topping the $779.4 million Street view.

TDCX (TDCX) dropped 9.6% after it reported a 26.9% increase in Q1 revenue over year-ago levels, rising to 152.4 Singapore dollars but still lagging the single analyst estimates expecting 162.5 million dollars for the three months ended March 31. The software company also cut the forecast range for its FY22 revenue to 650 million to 675 million dollars, also trailing the four-analyst estimate looking for 690.8 million dollars this year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.