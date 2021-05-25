Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/25/2021: IAC,VMEO,API,SPCE,DY

Technology stocks continued to swing between small gains and modest losses late in Tuesday's trading session, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) slipping less than 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index ticked up 0.2%.

In company news, IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) fell 5.5% after the media and ecommerce company Tuesday completed its spinoff of video-editing software provider Vimeo (VMEO) into a stand-alone company, with investors receiving 1.6235 shares of Vimeo for each IAC/Interactive share owned. Vimeo dropped almost 17%.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) declined 5% after Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the space flights planner's stock by $5 to $25 and maintained an equal-weight rating.

Dycom Industries (DY) slid over 15% after the networking infrastructure contractor reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.04 per share for its Q1 ended May 1, reversing from a gain of $0.36 per share during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus estimte for an $0.08 per share adjusted profit. Revenue fell 10.7% to $727.5 million, lagging the $753.7 million Street view.

To the upside, Agora (API) rose 6% after the messaging software provider reported a Q1 net loss of $0.14 per American depositary share, paring its $1.21 per ADS loss during the same quarter a year earlier, while revenue increased 12.9% over year-ago levels to $40.2 million, topping the $36.7 million Street view.

