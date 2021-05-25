Technology Sector Update for 05/25/2021: API,SPCE,DY

Technology
Technology stocks were hanging on for slim gains, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Tuesday rising 0.1% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, Agora (API) rose 6.7% after the messaging software firm reported a Q1 net loss of $0.14 per American depositary share, paring its $1.21 per ADS loss during the same quarter last year earlier, while revenue increased 12.9% over year-ago levels to $40.2 million, topping the $36.7 million Street view.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) declined 6% after Morgan Stanley cut its price target for the space flight company by $5 to $25 a share and maintained its equal-weight stock rating.

Dycom Industries (DY) slid 13% after the networking infrastructure contractor reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.04 per share during its Q1 ended May 1, down from $0.36 per share during the year-ago quarter and missing the Capital IQ consensus expecting an $0.08 per share adjusted profit. Revenue also fell 10.7% year-over-year to $727.5 million, also lagging the $753.7 million Street view.

