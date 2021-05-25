Technology
Technology Sector Update for 05/25/2021: API, VSAT, ITRN, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.56% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently gaining 0.81% in value.

Agora (API) posted a Q1 net loss of $0.14 per American depositary share, compared with a loss of $1.21 per ADS a year earlier. Agora was slightly higher in recent trading.

Viasat (VSAT) was marginally advancing as it reported fiscal Q4 adjusted EPS of $0.36, up from $0.32 a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ had called for $0.34 per share.

Ituran Location and Control (ITRN) was up more than 1% after it posted Q1 earnings of $0.40 per share, up from $0.31 per share a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ projected EPS of $0.35.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

