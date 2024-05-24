Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2024: WDAY, INTU, BAH

Tech stocks rose Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was 1.8% higher.

In corporate news, Workday (WDAY) shares tumbled 15.2% after the company lowered its full-year subscription sales outlook despite posting better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Intuit (INTU) shares sank 8.1% after the company said it expects to lose around 1 million customers using the free version of TurboTax for the full fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) on Friday logged better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results. Its shares spiked 3.2%.

