News & Insights

Technology
WDAY

Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2024: WDAY, INTU, BAH

May 24, 2024 — 02:04 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks rose Friday afternoon with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.9% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.3%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was 1.8% higher.

In corporate news, Workday (WDAY) shares tumbled 15.2% after the company lowered its full-year subscription sales outlook despite posting better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

Intuit (INTU) shares sank 8.1% after the company said it expects to lose around 1 million customers using the free version of TurboTax for the full fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) on Friday logged better-than-expected fiscal Q4 results. Its shares spiked 3.2%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDAY
INTU
BAH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.