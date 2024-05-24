News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2024: WDAY, DOMO, MU, XLK, XSD

May 24, 2024 — 09:16 am EDT

Technology stocks were rising premarket Friday, with the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 5.4% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.3% higher.

Workday (WDAY) shares were down more than 10% after the company cut its fiscal 2025 subscription-revenue guidance.

Domo (DOMO) stock was nearly 9% lower after the company reported a fiscal Q1 non-GAAP loss of $0.33 per share, widening from a loss of $0.17 a year earlier.

Micron Technology (MU) was ordered by a jury to pay $445 million in damages to Netlist in a patent infringement case, a legal document issued by the District Court in the Eastern District of Texas showed. Micron Technology shares were up more than 1% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

