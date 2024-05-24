News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2024: GOOG, BILI, WRAP, WDAY

May 24, 2024

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were gaining late Friday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) adding 0.8% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) up 2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index climbed 1.7%.

In corporate news, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released a letter sent to Alphabet's (GOOG) Waymo unit saying it has learned of nine additional incidents related to Waymo's self-driving cars. Alphabet shares added 0.9%.

Wrap Technologies (WRAP) said it has received a noncompliance notice from Nasdaq for failing to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on time. Its shares dropped 3.7%.

Bilibili (BILI) shares gained 1.4% after Barclays upgraded the stock to equalweight from underweight with a $14 price target.

Workday (WDAY) shares tumbled almost 16% after the company lowered its full-year subscription sales outlook despite posting better-than-expected fiscal Q1 results.

