Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2023: PLAB, ZH, GLW, XLK, SOXX

May 24, 2023 — 09:07 am EDT

Technology stocks were down premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) declined 0.8% and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) retreated past 1%.

Photronics (PLAB) was gaining over 10% in value after reporting fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings of $0.54 per diluted share, up from non-GAAP earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. Two analysts polled by Capital IQ expected non-GAAP earnings of $0.44 per share.

Zhihu (ZH) was up more than 6% after reporting a Q1 loss of 0.59 renminbi ($0.084) per diluted share, narrowing from a loss of 2.04 renminbi a year earlier. A single analyst polled by Capital IQ expected a loss of 0.41 renminbi.

Corning (GLW) was over 2% higher after it announced a 20% price increase for its display glass substrate products beginning in Q3.

