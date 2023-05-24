Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2023: MSFT, ATVI, AMZN, WE, GOOG, GOOGL, QTEK

Tech stocks were dropping late Wednesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.5% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 1.8%.

In company news, Microsoft (MSFT) will formally appeal the UK Competition and Markets Authority's decision to block its proposed $75 billion takeover of Activision (ATVI), Sky News reported. Microsoft shares eased 0.5%, and Activision was down 1.5%.

Amazon.com (AMZN) agreed to take office space from WeWork (WE) in London for 1,000 staff, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Amazon shares rose 1.5%.

Alphabet's (GOOG, GOOGL) Google and the European Commission are planning to form an "AI Pact" involving European and non-European companies working together on a voluntary basis on artificial intelligence ahead of AI regulation, European Union industry chief Thierry Breton said in a tweet. Google shares were down 1.4%.

QualTek Services (QTEK) shares were dropping past 40% after it filed for bankruptcy in Texas to restructure with a focus on the telecom, renewables and recovery logistics sectors.

