Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2022: SNAP, FB, NTES, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were retreating premarket Tuesday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) were recently down more than 1%.

Snap (SNAP) shares were shedding more than 34% after the company said late Monday it expects its Q2 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to be below the low end of its projected range, citing a faster-than-anticipated deterioration of the macroeconomic environment.

Meta Platforms (FB) Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg is facing a lawsuit from the attorney general of the District of Columbia over the social media giant's alleged failure in protecting users' data and privacy. Meta Platforms shares were down past 8% recently.

NetEase (NTES) shares were climbing past 3% after the company posted Q1 adjusted earnings of 7.72 renminbi ($1.22) per diluted American depositary share, up from 7.47 renminbi per ADS a year ago. Analysts polled by Capital IQ projected earnings of 7.03 renminbi per share.

