Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2022: RBLX,QUBT,CTEK,SNAP

Technology stocks were sinking in Tuesday trading, with the shares of social media firms particularly hard hit after Snap (SNAP) overnight warned revenue for its current Q2 likely will trail the low end of its projected range due to a faster-than-expected deterioration of macroeconomic conditions.

At last look, the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) was dropping 2.0%, and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Roblox (RBLX) declined 9.1% after an Atlantic Equities downgrade of the online entertainment platform company to neutral from overweight, coupled with a 50% reduction in its price target for the stock to $30 a share.

Quantum Computing (QUBT) rallied Tuesday, climbing nearly 32% in recent trading, after announcing its acquisition of quantum photonics company QPhoton for roughly $19 million in stock based on Quantum Computing's $1.56-per-share closing price Monday night. The deal also includes warrants to buy up to 7.03 million additional Quantum shares.

CynergisTek (CTEK) doubled in price on Tuesday after the cybersecurity company late Monday agreed to a $17.7 million buyout offer from Clearwater Compliance, with the Altaris Capital Partners portfolio company paying $1.25 in cash for each CynergisTek share, representing a 112% premium over its last closing price.

