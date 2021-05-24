Technology
SPCE

Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2021: SPCE,JAMF,AAPL,PLTR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) climbed over 17% following a successful test flight of its VSS unity spaceship on Saturday, with the three-person crew reaching a top altitude of 55.45 miles before returning to the launch site in New Mexico.

Craig-Hallum Starts Jamf (JAMF) rose 5.5% after Craig-Hallum began coverage of the Apple (AAPL) software infrastructure company with a buy stock rating and a $43 price target.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was 1% higher after saying it received a new contract valued at $32.5 million to supply software support to the US Space Force and US Air Force for missile cross-mission ground and communications and the NORAD-NORTHCOM missile defense system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPCE JAMF AAPL PLTR

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular