Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2021: SPCE,JAMF,AAPL,PLTR

Technology stocks were sharply higher, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF Monday rising 1.8% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was advancing 2.5% this afternoon.

In company news, Virgin Galactic Holdings (SPCE) climbed over 17% following a successful test flight of its VSS unity spaceship on Saturday, with the three-person crew reaching a top altitude of 55.45 miles before returning to the launch site in New Mexico.

Craig-Hallum Starts Jamf (JAMF) rose 5.5% after Craig-Hallum began coverage of the Apple (AAPL) software infrastructure company with a buy stock rating and a $43 price target.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was 1% higher after saying it received a new contract valued at $32.5 million to supply software support to the US Space Force and US Air Force for missile cross-mission ground and communications and the NORAD-NORTHCOM missile defense system.

