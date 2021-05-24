Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2021: PLXS,SPCE,JAMF,AAPL,PLTR

Technology stocks extended their market-leading gains Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 2.7%.

In company news, Plexus (PLXS) was fractionally higher, recovering from a nearly 2% mid-afternoon drop that followed the contract electronics manufacturer saying it will miss its Q3 earnings and revenue forecasts after Malaysian authorities imposed two-week workforce curbs to contain COVID-19 infections.

Galactic Holdings (SPCE) climbed more than 30% following a successful test flight of its VSS unity spaceship Saturday, with the three-person crew reaching a top altitude of 55.45 miles before returning to the launch site in New Mexico.

Jamf (JAMF) rose 4% after Craig-Hallum began coverage of the Apple (AAPL) software developer's stock with a buy rating and a $43 price target.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was 2.4% higher after disclosing a new $32.5 million contract to provide software support to the US Space Force and US Air Force for missile cross-mission ground and communications and the NORAD-NORTHCOM missile defense system.

