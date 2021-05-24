Technology
PLXS

Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2021: PLXS,SPCE,JAMF,AAPL,PLTR

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks extended their market-leading gains Monday afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.9% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index jumped 2.7%.

In company news, Plexus (PLXS) was fractionally higher, recovering from a nearly 2% mid-afternoon drop that followed the contract electronics manufacturer saying it will miss its Q3 earnings and revenue forecasts after Malaysian authorities imposed two-week workforce curbs to contain COVID-19 infections.

Galactic Holdings (SPCE) climbed more than 30% following a successful test flight of its VSS unity spaceship Saturday, with the three-person crew reaching a top altitude of 55.45 miles before returning to the launch site in New Mexico.

Jamf (JAMF) rose 4% after Craig-Hallum began coverage of the Apple (AAPL) software developer's stock with a buy rating and a $43 price target.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was 2.4% higher after disclosing a new $32.5 million contract to provide software support to the US Space Force and US Air Force for missile cross-mission ground and communications and the NORAD-NORTHCOM missile defense system.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PLXS SPCE JAMF AAPL PLTR

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    MTNewswires

    Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

    Learn More

    More from MTNewswires

    Explore Technology

    Explore

    Most Popular