Technology Sector Update for 05/24/2021: PLTR, CETX, CIH, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were gaining in Monday's premarket trading. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was up 0.79% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently advancing by 0.95%.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) was climbing past 2% after saying it will support the US Space Force and US Air Force by providing its software to the critical missions of the Department of the Air Force, Space and Missile Systems Center's Cross-Mission Ground & Communications Enterprise, and NORAD-NORTHCOM in an award totaling $32.5 million.

Cemtrex (CETX) was almost 2% lower after saying it was notified of its non-compliance with Nasdaq's requirement for continued listing after it failed to file on time its financial reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended Dec. 31 and March 31.

China Index Holdings (CIH) was unchanged after saying it has been notified of its non-compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules for its failure to timely file its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31.

