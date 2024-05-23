Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2024: NVDA, SNOW, GFS, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 5.1% lower recently.

Nvidia (NVDA) was up over 6% after the company reported higher fiscal Q1 earnings and sales which also topped market expectations.

Snowflake (SNOW) rose past 4% after it reported higher-than-expected growth in fiscal Q1 sales, outweighing the moderate decline in earnings.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) was down by nearly 8% after the company said a secondary public offering of $950 million of its ordinary shares was priced at $50.75 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.