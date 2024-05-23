News & Insights

Technology
NVDA

Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2024: NVDA, SNOW, GFS, XLK, XSD

May 23, 2024 — 09:11 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Thursday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 1.3% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) 5.1% lower recently.

Nvidia (NVDA) was up over 6% after the company reported higher fiscal Q1 earnings and sales which also topped market expectations.

Snowflake (SNOW) rose past 4% after it reported higher-than-expected growth in fiscal Q1 sales, outweighing the moderate decline in earnings.

GlobalFoundries (GFS) was down by nearly 8% after the company said a secondary public offering of $950 million of its ordinary shares was priced at $50.75 apiece.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
SNOW
GFS
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.