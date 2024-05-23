Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2024: NVDA, SNOW, ENV

Tech stocks were lower Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 1.2%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 0.4%.

In corporate news, Nvidia shares climbed 11% in recent trading after the chipmaker reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results and issued upbeat guidance.

Envestnet (ENV), a wealth-management software provider, is drawing takeover interest from private-equity firms Advent International and GTCR, among other potential suitors, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Envestnet shares rose nearly 4%.

Snowflake (SNOW) posted fiscal Q1 product revenue above its own expectations, prompting the company to nudge higher its full-year outlook for the key metric. Its shares were falling 4.4% in recent trading.

