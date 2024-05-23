News & Insights

Technology
GOOG

Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2024: GOOG, META, GWAV, IDAI, NVDA

May 23, 2024 — 03:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were falling late Thursday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) down 1% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 2.7%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index was shedding 0.6%.

In corporate news, Alphabet (GOOG) and Meta Platforms (META) have held talks with big Hollywood studios about licensing content to use in the companies' artificial intelligence video generation software, Bloomberg reported Thursday. Alphabet shares were falling 1.6%, and Meta was down 0.9%.

Nvidia shares surged almost 10% after the chipmaker reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results and issued upbeat guidance.

Greenwave Technology Solutions (GWAV) shares were gaining more than 7% after the company said late Wednesday it has retired all of its convertible debt and preferred shares.

T Stamp (IDAI) rose 0.5% after it said Thursday it has filed a patent for an artificial intelligence-based process to improve the performance of biometric-based age estimation algorithms.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GOOG
META
GWAV
IDAI
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.