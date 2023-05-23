Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2023: RKLB, AAPL, AVGO, AMZN

Tech stocks were lower late Tuesday with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) slipping 1.3% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index shedding 0.9%.

In company news, Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) will buy the primary rocket factory in California of the bankrupt Virgin Orbit for $16 million, Bloomberg reported. Rocket Lab shares fell 9%.

EU regulators appealed to the bloc's highest court to override a lower tribunal and make Apple (AAPL) pay 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion) in Irish taxes, Reuters reported. Apple shares were shedding 1.4%.

Apple (AAPL) said it signed a "multibillion-dollar" agreement with Broadcom (AVGO) for the chipmaker to develop and build 5G components and other wireless technology in the US to be used in the iPhone maker's devices. Broadcom was up 1.3%.

Amazon (AMZN) allegedly violated US federal labor laws by firing union supporters and changing policies unilaterally at its only unionized warehouse, the National Labor Relations Board said in a filing that also accuses Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy of making illegal anti-union comments, Bloomberg reported. Amazon shares were little changed.

