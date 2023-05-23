Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2023: KC, SSTK, META, YELP, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) both down 0.3%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) was more than 5% lower after it reported a Q1 net loss of 0.17 renminbi ($0.02) per share, widening from a loss of 0.15 renminbi a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 1.86 billion renminbi from 2.17 billion renminbi a year earlier.

Shutterstock (SSTK) was up over 5% after saying it has agreed to acquire animated-images platform Giphy from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) for $53 million of net cash.

Yelp (YELP) is being urged by activist investor TCS Capital Management to explore strategic alternatives including a sale, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Yelp was rising past 10% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

