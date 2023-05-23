News & Insights

Technology
KC

Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2023: KC, SSTK, META, YELP, XLK, SOXX

May 23, 2023 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were slipping pre-bell Tuesday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) and the iShares Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) both down 0.3%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) was more than 5% lower after it reported a Q1 net loss of 0.17 renminbi ($0.02) per share, widening from a loss of 0.15 renminbi a year earlier. Revenue for the quarter ended March 31 fell to 1.86 billion renminbi from 2.17 billion renminbi a year earlier.

Shutterstock (SSTK) was up over 5% after saying it has agreed to acquire animated-images platform Giphy from Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META) for $53 million of net cash.

Yelp (YELP) is being urged by activist investor TCS Capital Management to explore strategic alternatives including a sale, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. Yelp was rising past 10% in recent Tuesday premarket activity.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KC
SSTK
META
YELP
XLK

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.