Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2023: AAPL, AMZN, AVGO

Tech stocks were lower on Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) decreasing 1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index falling 0.6%.

In company news, EU regulators appealed to the bloc's highest court to override a lower tribunal and make Apple (AAPL) pay 13 billion euros ($14.3 billion) in Irish taxes, Reuters reported. Apple shares were shedding 1.2%.

Apple (AAPL) said it signed a "multibillion-dollar" agreement with Broadcom (AVGO) that will see the chipmaker develop and build 5G components and other wireless technology in the US. Broadcom was up 2.4%.

Amazon (AMZN) allegedly violated US federal labor laws by firing union supporters and changing policies unilaterally at its only unionized warehouse, the National Labor Relations Board said in a filing that also accuses Chief Executive Andy Jassy of making illegal anti-union comments, Bloomberg reported. Amazon shares were up 0.6%.

