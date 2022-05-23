Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2022: VMW, AVGO, OIIM, LTCH, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.46% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.64%.

VMware (VMW) is in discussions about being acquired by Broadcom (AVGO), although a deal is not imminent, according to a report from Reuters, citing unnamed sources. VMware was recently surging past 18%.

O2Micro International (OIIM) was gaining over 15% in value after saying it received an updated proposal from FNOF Precious Honour to acquire all of its outstanding ordinary shares that a consortium does not already own.

Latch (LTCH) said it has laid off 130 workers, or about 28% of its full-time employees, to bring its staffing and expense levels in line with current sales volumes amid the challenging macroeconomic environment. Latch was recently up more than 5%.

