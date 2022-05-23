Technology
VMW

Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2022: VMW, AVGO, OIIM, LTCH, XLK, SOXX

Contributor
MT Newswires MTNewswires
Published

Technology stocks were mixed premarket Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was 0.46% higher and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was recently declining by 0.64%.

VMware (VMW) is in discussions about being acquired by Broadcom (AVGO), although a deal is not imminent, according to a report from Reuters, citing unnamed sources. VMware was recently surging past 18%.

O2Micro International (OIIM) was gaining over 15% in value after saying it received an updated proposal from FNOF Precious Honour to acquire all of its outstanding ordinary shares that a consortium does not already own.

Latch (LTCH) said it has laid off 130 workers, or about 28% of its full-time employees, to bring its staffing and expense levels in line with current sales volumes amid the challenging macroeconomic environment. Latch was recently up more than 5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VMW AVGO OIIM LTCH XLK

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

MTNewswires

Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.

Learn More

More from MTNewswires

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular