Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2022: VMW, AVGO, GOGO, KR

Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 1.7% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.3% this afternoon.

In company news, VMware (VMW) rallied Monday, rising 20%, following a Bloomberg report, citing unnamed sources, that the enterprise software firm is in talks to be acquired by chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO). Broadcom was 3.4% lower this afternoon.

Gogo Business Aviation (GOGO) gained 4.5% after Sunday announcing plans to begin a global broadband service using an onboard, electronically steered antenna developed by Hughes Network Systems to connect into a low-orbit satellite network.

Kroger (KR) rose 3.7% after the grocery-store chain late Friday filed for for a shelf offering of its common and preferred stock, warrants to buy additional shares and new debt securities. The company did not set a limit on the amount it may try to generate, according to the preliminary prospectus.

