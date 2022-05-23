Technology Sector Update for 05/23/2022: OIIM,VMW,AVGO,GOGO,KR

Technology stocks were advancing on Monday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 2.1% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index climbing 0.2% this afternoon.

In company news, O2Micro International (OIIM) was nearly 32% higher after receiving an updated proposal from FNOF Precious Honour offering to acquire all of the outstanding ordinary shares the consortium does not already own in the integrated circuits company for $5.50 per American depositary share in cash, or more than 87% above Friday's closing price. CEO and board chairman Sterling Du and chief financial officer Perry Kuo are part of the group seeking to acquire O2Micro.

VMware (VMW) rallied Monday, rising over 24%, following a Bloomberg report, citing unnamed sources, that the enterprise software firm is in talks to be acquired by chipmaker Broadcom (AVGO). Broadcom was 3.9% lower this afternoon.

Gogo Business Aviation (GOGO) gained 3.9% after Sunday announcing plans to begin a global broadband service using an onboard, electronically steered antenna developed by Hughes Network Systems to connect into a low-orbit satellite network.

Kroger (KR) rose 3% after the grocery-store chain late Friday filed for a shelf offering of its common and preferred stock, warrants to buy additional shares and new debt securities. The company did not set a limit on the amount it may try to generate.

