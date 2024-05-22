News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/22/2024: ENPH, SPWR, BSY, TSLA

May 22, 2024 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were higher Wednesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.4% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) climbing 2.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index rose 1.2%.

In corporate news, Enphase Energy (ENPH) popped almost 10% after the company said Tuesday it launched its IQ8 solar microinverters in Finland.

SunPower (SPWR) shares jumped 18% after it said it will start offering Tesla's (TSLA) Powerwall 3 battery storage product.

Bentley Systems (BSY) shares fell nearly 7% after Schneider Electric ended talks with the company for a potential deal.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

