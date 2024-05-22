Technology Sector Update for 05/22/2024: ADI, PLAB, BL, XLK, XSD

Technology stocks were edging higher premarket Wednesday as the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was up 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was recently advancing by 0.5%.

Analog Devices (ADI) rose past 5% after it reported lower fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue that still topped market expectations.

Photronics (PLAB) declined by over 14% after it reported lower fiscal Q2 adjusted earnings and revenue.

BlackLine (BL) was down 0.4% after it priced $600 million of 1% convertible senior unsecured notes due 2029 in a private placement, upsized from $500 million.

