Technology Sector Update for 05/22/2023: MU, META, YMM

Technology stocks were down pre-bell Monday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) declined 0.2% and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) slipped 0.7%.

In company news, Micron Technology (MU) retreated 4.5%. The company's products failed a network security review by the Cyberspace Administration of China, which would bar infrastructure clients from buying from the company, according to media reports.

Meta Platforms (META) was down 0.7%, after Ireland's Data Protection Commission imposed a fine of 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) on the company for violating the European regulation over the transfer of personal data to the US.

Full Truck Alliance (YMM) rose 5.8%, after reporting higher Q1 adjusted earnings and revenue. The digital freight platform operator also guided for sequential revenue growth in Q2.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.