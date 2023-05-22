Technology Sector Update for 05/22/2023: MU, META, MSFT

Tech stocks were higher Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index also advancing 0.1%.

In company news, Micron Technology (MU) is forecasting a low- to high-single digit hit to its revenue after China's cyberspace regulator informed the US chipmaker that it failed to pass the country's network security review. Micron shares dropped 3.4%.

Meta Platforms' (META) Irish unit has received a 1.2 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) fine by European Union regulators for the transfer of EU Facebook user data to the US. Meta shares were rising nearly 2%.

Microsoft (MSFT) said that PC games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda will be available for members of cloud gaming platform Boosteroid starting June 1. Shares rose 0.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.