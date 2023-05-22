News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/22/2023: META, MU, MSFT

May 22, 2023 — 04:00 pm EDT

Tech stocks were higher late Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) up 0.2% and the Philadelphia Semiconductor index also advancing 0.3%.

In company news, Meta Platforms (META) is in discussions with Magic Leap, an augmented-reality startup, for a multi-year agreement as part of its pursuit to form a metaverse, the Financial Times reported. Meta shares rose 1.1%.

Separately, Meta's (META) Irish unit has received a 1.2 billion-euro ($1.3 billion) fine by European Union regulators for the transfer of EU Facebook user data to the US.

Micron Technology (MU) is forecasting a low- to high-single digit hit to its revenue after China's cyberspace regulator informed the US chipmaker that it failed to pass the country's network security review. Micron shares dropped 2.9%.

Microsoft (MSFT) said that PC games from Xbox Game Studios and Bethesda will be available for members of cloud gaming platform Boosteroid starting June 1. Shares rose 0.8%.

