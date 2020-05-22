Technology Sector Update for 05/22/2020: SPLK,RAMP,TWLO,HPE

Technology stocks continue to add to their narrow gains this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF advancing 0.2% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was rising 0.4%.

In company news, Splunk (SPLK) was set to finish over 12% higher after the data analytics company late Thursday reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.56 per share for its Q1 ended April 30, reversing a $0.02 per share adjusted profit during the same quarter last year but still beating the Capital IQ consensus by $0.01 per share.

LiveRamp Holdings (RAMP) raced more than 24% higher after the enterprise software firm reported a non-GAAP net loss of $0.05 per share for its fiscal Q4 ended March 31 but still topping the Capital IQ consensus expecting a $0.14 per share adjusted loss. Net sales rose 35% over year-ago levels to $106 million, also exceeding the $100.02 million Street view.

Twilio (TWLO) climbed 7.4% after the cloud communications company Friday said it was hired to assist the city of New York with launching a contact tracing center to track new COVID-19 infections. Twilio also is benefitting from KeyBanc Friday raising its price target for the company's shares by $44 to $206 and reiterating its outperform stock rating while Goldman Sachs boosted its price target for Twilio by $17 to $137 a share.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) fell 11.5% after the networking equipment company reported non-GAAP Q2 net income of $0.22 per share, down from a $0.42 per share adjusted profit during the year-ago period and trailing the Capital IQ consensus by $0.07 per share. Revenue declined 15.9% year-over-year to $6.01 billion, also lagging the $6.28 billion analyst mean.

