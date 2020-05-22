Technology Sector Update for 05/22/2020: HPE, PANW, SPLK, XLK, SOXX

Technology firms were mixed during premarket Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) retreated slightly, while the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was fractionally higher.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE) dropped nearly 8% after reporting after markets closed Thursday fiscal Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.22, down from $0.42 a year earlier. Revenue totaled $6.01 billion, down from $7.15 billion in the year-ago quarter. The company said the lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic "significantly" impacted its financial results.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) rose more than 6% after Thursday posting fiscal Q3 revenue of $869.4 million, up from $726.6 million a year earlier. Non-GAAP EPS for the quarter was $1.17, down from $1.31 in the year-ago quarter.

Splunk (SPLK) was also up more than 5% in premarket trading. The company late Thursday posted fiscal Q1 revenue of $434.1 million, up from $424.9 million a year earlier. Adjusted loss for the quarter was $0.56 per share, compared with earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year.

