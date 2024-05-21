Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2024: KEYS, META, BEN, AMZN, NVDA

Tech stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, Keysight Technologies (KEYS) shares tumbled past 9% after the company's fiscal Q3 guidance fell short of market estimates.

Franklin Resources (BEN) unit Fiduciary Trust International said Tuesday vice chair and Meta (META) investor Lisette Cooper filed a resolution for a shareholder vote for targets to reduce dangers and threats to children on Meta's social media platforms. Meta shares were falling 1.1%.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services cloud-computing unit has stopped orders of Nvidia's (NVDA) "superchip" to wait for a new, more powerful model, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Amazon shares shed 0.8%, while Nvidia was rising 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.