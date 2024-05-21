News & Insights

Technology
KEYS

Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2024: KEYS, META, BEN, AMZN, NVDA

May 21, 2024 — 01:46 pm EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Tech stocks were mixed Tuesday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) rising 0.2% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) down 0.5%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index fell 0.4%.

In corporate news, Keysight Technologies (KEYS) shares tumbled past 9% after the company's fiscal Q3 guidance fell short of market estimates.

Franklin Resources (BEN) unit Fiduciary Trust International said Tuesday vice chair and Meta (META) investor Lisette Cooper filed a resolution for a shareholder vote for targets to reduce dangers and threats to children on Meta's social media platforms. Meta shares were falling 1.1%.

Amazon.com's (AMZN) Amazon Web Services cloud-computing unit has stopped orders of Nvidia's (NVDA) "superchip" to wait for a new, more powerful model, the Financial Times reported Tuesday. Amazon shares shed 0.8%, while Nvidia was rising 0.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Technology
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KEYS
META
BEN
AMZN
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.