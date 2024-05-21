News & Insights

Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2024: BL, NTNX, LOGI, XLK, XSD

May 21, 2024 — 09:08 am EDT

Technology stocks were leaning lower premarket Tuesday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) fell by 0.2% and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently down 0.2%.

BlackLine (BL) fell by over 4% amid plans to privately offer $500 million in convertible senior notes due 2029.

Nutanix (NTNX) was up more than 2% after saying it is expanding its partnership with EnterpriseDB to offer a combined cloud-based service using the latter's PostgreSQL database management system.

Logitech International (LOGI) was over 2% higher after it launched MeetUp 2, an AI-powered USB conference camera designed for huddle and small meeting rooms.

