Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2021: YALA,VIAO,GDS,PANW

MT Newswires MTNewswires
Technology stocks were still trending lower this afternoon, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index falling 0.5% each.

In company news, Yalla Group (YALA) rose 6.5% after the Dubai-based social networking and entertainment company authorized a new stock buyback program to repurchase up to $150 million of its class A ordinary shares and its American depositary shares over the next year.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) climbed 6% after the cybersecurity company late Thursday reported higher fiscal Q3 non-GAAP net income and revenue and raised its FY21 forecasts above Wall Street expectations.

VIA Optronics AG (VIAO) was 1.1% higher, returning to positive ground after a dip that followed the German interactive displays manufacturer announcing its purchase of privately automotive electronics firm Germaneers GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed.

To the downside, GDS Holdings (GDS) fell 3.8% after Macquarie cut its price target for the Chinese data-center company by $7 to $115 and reiterated its outperform stock rating.

