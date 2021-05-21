Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2021: VIAO,GDS,PANW

Technology stocks were retreating Friday, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF slipping 0.5% while the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was falling 0.4% this afternoon.

In company news, VIA Optronics AG (VIAO) declined fractionally after the German interactive displays manufacturer announced its purchase of privately automotive electronics firm Germaneers GmbH. Financial terms were not disclosed.

GDS Holdings (GDS) fell 4% after Macquarie cut its price target for the Chinese data-center company by $7 to $115 and reiterated its outperform rating.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) climbed 4.8% after the cybersecurity company reported non-GAAP net income and revenue for its Q3 ended April 30 exceeding analyst estimates and also raised its FY21 forecasts above Wall Street expectations.

