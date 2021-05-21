Technology Sector Update for 05/21/2021: PANW, YALA, AMAT, XLK, SOXX

Technology stocks were advancing pre-bell Friday. The Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) was gaining 0.35% in value and the Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) was climbing by 0.87%.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) was gaining almost 6% in value after it posted an adjusted EPS of $1.38 in Q3, up from $1.17 a year earlier, and easily beating analyst estimates of $1.29 in a Capital IQ survey.

Yalla Group's (YALA) board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $150 million of the company's American depositary shares and/or class A ordinary shares over the next 12 months starting May 21. Yalla Group was rallying around 8%.

Applied Materials (AMAT) reported adjusted EPS of $1.63 in Q2, rising from $0.89 a year earlier, and outshining analyst estimates of $1.51 in a Capital IQ poll. Applied Materials was marginally lower.

